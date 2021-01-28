47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Missing 76-year-old woman found alive

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2021 - 4:41 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2021 - 9:23 am
Nancy Gillie (Metropolitan Police Department)
Nancy Gillie (Metropolitan Police Department)

A missing 76-year-old Las Vegas woman has been found alive, police said.

Las Vegas police put out a press release Wednesday evening seeking help in finding Nancy Gillie. She was last seen in the area of West Sahara Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard wearing blue jeans, a gray sweater with SIU MOM, a red jacket and white tennis shoes. Police said at the time she suffers from dementia and may need immediate assistance.

On Thursday morning, police said in a two-sentence press release that “Nancy Gillie has been safely located.”

Further details were not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
2
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
3
Arson ruled cause of huge apartment complex fire in Las Vegas
Arson ruled cause of huge apartment complex fire in Las Vegas
4
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
5
Las Vegas home prices rising but not nearly as much as other markets
Las Vegas home prices rising but not nearly as much as other markets
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST