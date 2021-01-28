Missing 76-year-old woman found alive

The woman was “safely located” according to a release from Las Vegas police Thursday morning.

Nancy Gillie (Metropolitan Police Department)

A missing 76-year-old Las Vegas woman has been found alive, police said.

Las Vegas police put out a press release Wednesday evening seeking help in finding Nancy Gillie. She was last seen in the area of West Sahara Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard wearing blue jeans, a gray sweater with SIU MOM, a red jacket and white tennis shoes. Police said at the time she suffers from dementia and may need immediate assistance.

On Thursday morning, police said in a two-sentence press release that “Nancy Gillie has been safely located.”

Further details were not immediately released.

