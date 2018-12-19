Missing 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s reunited with family

A missing 80-year-old man with early-onset Alzheimer’s has been found and reunited with his family, according to UNLV police.

Oscar Reza. (University of Nevada, Las Vegas Police Services)

Oscar Reza was reported missing Tuesday evening after he had attended a UNLV winter commencement with his family at the Thomas & Mack Center, police said.

Additional resources had been deployed Wednesday, including Red Rock Search and Rescue. A sweep of the entire campus was conducted Wednesday, according to a university spokesman.

No other details were available Wednesday.

