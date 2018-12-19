Missing 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s reunited with family

A missing 80-year-old man with early-onset Alzheimer’s has been found and reunited with his family, according to UNLV police.
Oscar Reza was reported missing Tuesday evening after he had attended a UNLV winter commencement with his family at the Thomas & Mack Center, police said.
Additional resources had been deployed Wednesday, including Red Rock Search and Rescue. A sweep of the entire campus was conducted Wednesday, according to a university spokesman.
No other details were available Wednesday.
