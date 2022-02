Eladio Millan-Walker was last seen about 9 p.m. on Wednesday near the 2300 block of Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas.

Eladio Millan-Walker (LVMPD)

A man who went missing this week has been found safe, Las Vegas police said Saturday night.

Eladio Millan-Walker, 81, had last seen about 9 p.m. Wednesday near the 2300 block of Vegas Valley Drive.