Missing 84-year-old man found, Las Vegas police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2019 - 4:38 pm
 

A missing 84-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Sunday has been found, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

Clark Chapman had last been seen in the area of Durango Drive and Rochelle Avenue, near Flamingo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Metro tweeted about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday that Chapman had been found.

Police had said that Chapman was riding a bus from where he was last seen to the area of Flamingo and Eastern Avenue on Sunday.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

