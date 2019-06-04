Missing 84-year-old man found, Las Vegas police say

He went missing Sunday after he was last seen near Durango Drive and Rochelle Avenue, near Flamingo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Clark Chapman (LVMPD)

A missing 84-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Sunday has been found, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

Clark Chapman had last been seen in the area of Durango Drive and Rochelle Avenue, near Flamingo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Metro tweeted about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday that Chapman had been found.

Good news, Mr. Chapman has been safely located! Thank you for your assistance. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/qbPbIpCTdM — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 4, 2019

Police had said that Chapman was riding a bus from where he was last seen to the area of Flamingo and Eastern Avenue on Sunday.

Further information was not immediately available.

