Missing Arizona teen girl, 16, might be in Las Vegas area

Candace Kappes (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

A teenage girl missing nine months from her Arizona home might be in the Las Vegas area, a national agency reports.

Candace Kappes, 16, went missing from her home in Kingman, Arizona, on Sept. 8, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. She is 5-feet, 1 inches tall, 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Candace is urged to call the NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or the Kingman (Ariz.) Police Department at 928-753-1911.

