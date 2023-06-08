79°F
Local Las Vegas

Missing Arizona teen girl, 16, might be Las Vegas area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 8:43 am
 
Candace Kappes (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
A teenage girl missing nine months from her Arizona home might be in the Las Vegas area, a national agency reports.

Candace Kappes, 16, went missing from her home in Kingman, Arizona, on Sept. 8, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. She is 5-feet, 1 inches tall, 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Candace is urged to call the NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or the Kingman (Ariz.) Police Department at 928-753-1911.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

