69°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Missing child located by Las Vegas police drone

A screenshot from a video posted to X by the Metropolitan Police Department shows how the depar ...
A screenshot from a video posted to X by the Metropolitan Police Department shows how the department used a drone to locate a small child. (@LVMPD/X)
More Stories
An aerial view shows homes surrounded by trees at Green Valley Parkway, on Thursday, July 20, 2 ...
Home sellers outnumber buyers by 86% in Las Vegas, report says
Boulder City resident Terry Sylvanie was arrested Dec. 19 and booked into the Clark County Dete ...
Boulder City man accused of downloading child sexual abuse images
The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue logo is seen on July 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vega ...
Man dead after a fire near downtown Las Vegas Friday
A Vegas Loop Tesla departs from the Boring tunnel passenger station at Resorts World Las Vegas ...
‘Everything is under water’: Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop deals with elements
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2026 - 1:00 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2026 - 1:31 pm

A missing child was safely located within minutes after Metropolitan Police Department officers deployed a drone to assist in the search, according to a post on X from the department.

The call came in on Jan. 5, when a family dialed 911 to report their child missing. Metro’s Drone as a First Responder team was activated immediately, launching a drone near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road.

Using a thermal camera, the drone detected a heat signature consistent with a small child behind a nearby backyard. The pilot relayed real-time information to dispatch, enabling officers on the ground—and the child’s family—to be quickly directed to the location.

Video from the incident shows the child in the backyard as officers move in. Moments later, a Metro officer arrives on scene and reunites the child safely with their family.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES