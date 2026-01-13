Missing child located by Las Vegas police drone

A missing child was safely located within minutes after Metropolitan Police Department officers deployed a drone to assist in the search, according to a post on X from Metro.

A screenshot from a video posted to X by the Metropolitan Police Department shows how the department used a drone to locate a small child. (@LVMPD/X)

The call came in on Jan. 5, when a family dialed 911 to report their child missing. Metro’s Drone as a First Responder team was activated immediately, launching a drone near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road.

LVMPD Drone Locates Missing Child When a family called 911 to report their child was missing on January 5, LVMPD’s Drone as a First Responder (DFR) team responded immediately. Within minutes, the drone was in the air near Charleston and Fort Apache and used its thermal camera… pic.twitter.com/0RxDGNkgok — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 12, 2026

Using a thermal camera, the drone detected a heat signature consistent with a small child behind a nearby backyard. The pilot relayed real-time information to dispatch, enabling officers on the ground—and the child’s family—to be quickly directed to the location.

Video from the incident shows the child in the backyard as officers move in. Moments later, a Metro officer arrives on scene and reunites the child safely with their family.