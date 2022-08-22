Missing elderly man sought in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Anyone with information regarding Alfonzo Montano and his whereabouts can contact Metro at 702-828-3111.

Alfonzo Montano (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police seek the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Alfonzo Montano, 84, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Monday near the 9600 block of Staff Lane, off of South Buffalo and West Gomer drives, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Montano is 5 feet, six inches tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow dress shirt and brown dress pants and could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Alfonzo Montano and his whereabouts can contact Metro at 702-828-3111, its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.