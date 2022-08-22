101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Missing elderly man sought in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2022 - 2:52 pm
 
Alfonzo Montano (Metropolitan Police Department)
Alfonzo Montano (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police seek the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Alfonzo Montano, 84, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Monday near the 9600 block of Staff Lane, off of South Buffalo and West Gomer drives, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Montano is 5 feet, six inches tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow dress shirt and brown dress pants and could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Alfonzo Montano and his whereabouts can contact Metro at 702-828-3111, its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

MOST READ
1
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
2
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
3
Raiders trade quarterback for a conditional pick
Raiders trade quarterback for a conditional pick
4
Cyclist crashes after trooper tries stop; US 95 southbound opened after 3 hours
Cyclist crashes after trooper tries stop; US 95 southbound opened after 3 hours
5
Is the Boring Co. Vegas Loop threatened by monsoon flooding?
Is the Boring Co. Vegas Loop threatened by monsoon flooding?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST