Missing girl, 15, last seen in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen Monday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Mollie Champlin (Nevada Child Seekers)

Molly Champlin was last seen near Coke and Racel streets, near North Buffalo and West Grand Teton drives, according to a Nevada Child Seekers flier.

Molly is 5-foot-9, about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has braces and two ear piercings and was last seen wearing a black top, blue jeans and carrying a backpack with the word “Pink” on it.

If you have information, please call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-383-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.

