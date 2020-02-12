Missing girls, ages 6 and 14, last seen in central Las Vegas

A 14-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were reported missing near the 1200 block of Chapman Drive, police said.

Erika Walley, left, and Elizabeth Walley (Las Vegas police)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help finding two girls who went missing Tuesday afternoon in the central valley.

Elizabeth Walley, 14, and Erika Walley, 6, were last seen around 3:15 p.m. near the 1200 block of Chapman Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both could be in “severe emotional distress” and need medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.