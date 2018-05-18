Missing grandmother, grandson last seen in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a grandmother and grandson who were last seen Wednesday evening in the east valley.

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a grandmother and grandson who were last seen Wednesday evening in the east valley.

Hannah Johnson, 56, and Ryder Plea-Mediros, 9, left a house, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, to run errands but did not return, police said. A Metropolitan Police Department release also spells Ryder’s last name as Plea-Medeiros.

They left in a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a Nevada license plate labeled 1HAMMAH.

Police urged anybody with information to call the department at 702-828-3111 or Metro’s missing persons division during business hours at 702-828-2907.

