Missing hiker found at Mount Charleston

A hiker who went missing overnight in the Mount Charleston area has been found alive and in good condition.

Mount Charleston on July 7, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A hiker who went missing overnight in the Mount Charleston area has been found alive and in good condition.

Donald Moore, a spokesman for Red Rock Search & Rescue, said the volunteer search team was called to Mount Charleston early Thursday to help the Metropolitan Police Department search for the missing woman.

A Facebook post that was circulated Thursday morning indicated that the woman was hiking on a trail when she got separated from an acquaintance. The hiker was not identified in the post.

Moore said about 16 volunteers with Red Rock Search & Rescue were called to the area early Thursday to assist in the search.

“She was just located by Metro air support,” Moore said just before 10:30 a.m. “She is in good condition.”

Metro spokesman Misael Parra later said the hiker was receiving medical treatment.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.