82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Missing hiker found at Mount Charleston

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2021 - 10:55 am
 
Updated April 29, 2021 - 11:00 am
Mount Charleston on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Mount Charleston on July 7, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A hiker who went missing overnight in the Mount Charleston area has been found alive and in good condition.

Donald Moore, a spokesman for Red Rock Search & Rescue, said the volunteer search team was called to Mount Charleston early Thursday to help the Metropolitan Police Department search for the missing woman.

A Facebook post that was circulated Thursday morning indicated that the woman was hiking on a trail when she got separated from an acquaintance. The hiker was not identified in the post.

Moore said about 16 volunteers with Red Rock Search & Rescue were called to the area early Thursday to assist in the search.

“She was just located by Metro air support,” Moore said just before 10:30 a.m. “She is in good condition.”

Metro spokesman Misael Parra later said the hiker was receiving medical treatment.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
3
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
4
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
5
Las Vegas bartender dies after ‘scuffle’ with intoxicated man
Las Vegas bartender dies after ‘scuffle’ with intoxicated man
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Deanna Chea of UNLV Medicine gives a COVID-19 shot at the UNLV vaccination site Monday, April 5 ...
UNLV COVID vaccination site to close
By / RJ

The COVID-19 vaccination site at UNLV will close to first-dose appointments and walk-ins on May 7, university president Karen Whitfield announced Thursday.