Nevada Child Seekers had posted a flier on Facebook to assist with the search.

Mollie Champlin (Nevada Child Seekers)

A 15-year-old girl reported missing in the northwest Las Vegas Valley has been found.

Molly Champlin is back with her family, according to her aunt, Dawn West.

