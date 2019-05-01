Missing Las Vegas man may be in emotional distress

Robert Robins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for help finding a missing 61-year-old man who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Robert Robins was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday near the 2600 block of Alycialynn Way, near East Sahara Avenue between Lamb and Nellis boulevards, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Polcie Department.

Robins is described as a 6-foot, 190-pound black man with a dark complextion. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black short-sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for a missing person and notify police immediately.

Anyone with information about Robins is strongly encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.