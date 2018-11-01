Missing Las Vegas man with dementia located

Jerry Turner was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Buffalo Drive, wearing a turquoise sweater, blue jeans and a black “CSI” hat, police said.

Jerry Turner (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An 88-year-old Las Vegas man who went missing Tuesday has been located.

Jerry Turner has been found safe after he had previously gone missing about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Buffalo Drive, wearing a turquoise sweater, blue jeans and a black “CSI” hat, police said Thursday afternoon. He went missing from his home and he has been diagnosed with dementia, police said.

Turner stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, according to a missing persons flier.

