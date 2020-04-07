Missing Las Vegas teen girl might be in California

Anyone with information about Raven’s location can call Metro at 702-828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.

Raven Yvonne Radford (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 16-year-old Las Vegas girl has been missing for a week and might be in Southern California.

Raven Yvonne Radford was last heard from on March 30 and believed to be in Riverside County, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Child Seekers.

Raven is 5-foot-11, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in all black clothing.

Anyone with information about Raven’s location can call Metro at 702-828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.

