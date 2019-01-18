Missing Las Vegas teenager has been found

Las Vegas police have found the teenager who went missing Thursday afternoon.
The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday asked for the public’s help locating Byron Worthey-Avila, 16 who had last been seen about 2 p.m. Thursday in the east valley and may have been suffering from “severe emotional distress.”
He had been found by Friday morning, the department announced.
“Byron Worthey-Avila has been safely located,” the department wrote in a release. “Thank you for your assistance!”
