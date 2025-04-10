Missing Las Vegas vet left his truck, belongings near Lake Mead, police say

Shawn Frehner, known in Southern Nevada for his work as a horse doctor, was reported missing by his father around 9 a.m. Sunday.

A rescue helicopter searches about the far shoreline adjacent to the Las Vegas Boat Harbor within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in search for missing veterinarian Shawn Frehner on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, about Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

U.S. Park Ranger boats cruise the Las Vegas Boat Harbor within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in search for missing veterinarian Shawn Frehner on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, about Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A missing Las Vegas veterinarian left behind his wallet, keys, and cell phone — all found inside his unoccupied truck near Lake Mead, according to police.

Shawn Frehner, known in Southern Nevada for his work as a equine veterinarian, was reported missing by his father around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The father told officers with the Metropolitan Police Department that he became concerned for his son’s safety, given that his son’s belongings were found in Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead, where he had no ties and no boat, according to a missing persons report.

A search for Frehner continued at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area through the week, as the National Park Service said it was seeking help from the public.

In a Wednesday email, the park service encouraged those who were in the Hemenway Harbor Launch Ramp area on Sunday and have additional information about the missing person to call 888-653-0009. The email did not name the missing person.

A source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the park service started its search Sunday evening, and that volunteers were called in to assist on Monday morning.

The park service first said Monday that multiple agencies, including Red Rock Search & Rescue and Metro, were using aerial, marine, and ground personnel.

News of the search emerged following a criminal complaint filed last week by Pahrump resident Shawna Gonzalez, alleging Frehner mistreated her horse. Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed to the Pahrump Valley Times that the Nye County Sheriff’s Office had received Gonzalez’s complaint of felony animal abuse and is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

