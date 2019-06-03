Missing man, 53, last seen near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding Erick Williams, 53, who was last seen Sunday near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pinto Lane.

Erick Williams (LVMPD)

A 53-year-old man who may need medical help went missing Sunday, and Las Vegas police want help finding him.

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for Erick Williams, who was last seen Sunday in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pinto Lane, a release said.

“Erick is possibly suffering from severe emotional distress and may be in need of medical attention,” the release said.

He’s described as a black man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 220 pounds. Williams has black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue fist design on the front, black pants and orange shoes, the release said.

Metro urged anybody with information on Williams’ whereabouts to call police at 702-828-3111 or Metro’s missing persons unit during business hours at 702-828-2907.

