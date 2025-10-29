Missing Oregon teen may have traveled to Las Vegas, agency says

A 17-year-old girl who was last seen nearly two months ago in her Oregon hometown may have traveled to Las Vegas.

Abigail Prewitt, 17, was last seen in Eagle Point, Oregon, on Sept. 1, 2025. She may have traveled to Las Vegas. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Authorities believe a 17-year-old girl who was last seen nearly two months ago in her Oregon hometown may have traveled to Las Vegas, according to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.

Abigail Prewitt was last seen in Eagle Point, Oregon, on Sept. 1, according to a news release from the center. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair with auburn highlights.

Abigail’s mother, Kathryn Prewitt, said there has been no communication from Abigail since she disappeared, which is out of character for her, the news release said. The family was urging the public to come forward with any information about Abigail Prewitt’s whereabouts.

According to the news release, Kathryn Prewitt hoped the following message would reach her daughter:

“Abby, we miss you and love you so much. Please let us know if you are okay. You are an amazing person, and we hope that you realize that soon.”

Anybody with information about Abigail Prewitt or her disappearance should contact the contact the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678) or the Jackson County (Oregon) Sheriff’s Office at 541-774-6800.

