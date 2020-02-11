Missing Red Rock hiker’s sister ‘can’t … imagine not bringing him home’

She said the family of Ronnie Lucas, 33, remains hopeful despite the suspension of an organized ground search in favor of an aerial hunt of the rugged terrain.

Ronnie Lucas (Red Rock Search & Rescue)

A helicopter above Red Rock Canyon searching for missing hiker Ronnie Lucas on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Todd Tatum holds a drone he hoped to use to try and help find missing hiker Ronnie Lucas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A helicopter above Red Rock Canyon searching for missing hiker Ronnie Lucas on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sister of a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area said Tuesday that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin.

“He’s an amazing dad,” Karsta Lucas, said of her brother, Ronnie. “He’s raised his little boy from birth he loves him so much. I can’t ever imagine not bringing him home.”

She added that she would likely sleep in her car at the search site if her brother was not found by nightfall.

The organized ground search for Ronnie Lucas was suspended Tuesday, as helicopters continued to scour the park’s rugged terrain for any sign of him.

A number of concerned citizens also turned up in the park and formed impromptu search parties to supplement the air effort.

Lukas was reported missing Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. An extensive search was carried out Sunday night, all day Monday and into Monday night by the volunteer Red Rock Search & Rescue club with the help of Las Vegas police.

Tuesday morning the search team decided to rely on two private helicopters to continue the hunt from above, said Donald Moore, a spokesman for Red Rock Search and Rescue.

However, several Las Vegas residents showed up Tuesday to see if they could help out.

“Do whatever I can,” said Kyle Spencer when asked what he hoped to accomplish after the organized rescue team came up empty.

“That could easily be me,” he added.

Another hiker, Chad Indrieri, showed up with his dog, Bailey.

“I just heard that there is a gentleman missing,” Indrieri said before joining Spencer and beginning to hike into the area of the Middle Oak Creek at noon to begin searching on foot for Lucas.. “So I would hope people would show up for me.”

Todd Tatum of Las Vegas also arrived at the search area and brought his drone with him. He was planning to take a different approach by going to the last turnoff of the Red Rock visitor’s loop and trekking into the search area from there. Tatum, like everyone else, was hoping for the best. He said the terrain can get very rugged where Lucas went missing.

“It’s pine trees — not like the desert,” Tatum said. “It’s more like Mount Charleston.”

Family members of Lucas were at the park, hoping for some word. They declined to speak to the news media.

But a man who described himself as a close friend of Lukas, who declined to give his name out of respect for Lucas’s family, described him as “a great dude and a great father.”

“He likes climbing,” the man said, adding “I’m trying to stay positive.”

Lucas is a Type 1 diabetic. Searchers said they are not aware of the man having diabetes-related supplies with him. Lucas did tell his family a general area where he was going to be hiking by himself. He also was not equipped for the near-freezing temperatures overnight Sunday or very chilly temperatures with strong wind gusts Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Asked whether he thought Lucas could still be alive, Moore replied, “We do not know.”

“We are still always hopeful that good news will come out of this,” he added.

