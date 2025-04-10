Missing vet called ‘compassionate,’ ‘stellar,’ despite allegations; authorities seek help with search

As the search for Shawn Frehner, a veterinarian under investigation for animal cruelty, continued at the Lake Mead on Wednesday, the National Park Service said it was seeking help from the public.

A rescue helicopter searches about the far shoreline adjacent to the Las Vegas Boat Harbor within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in search for missing veterinarian Shawn Frehner on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, about Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

U.S. Park Ranger boats cruise the Las Vegas Boat Harbor within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in search for missing veterinarian Shawn Frehner on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, about Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members and volunteers stay cool under a tent from Red Rock Search & Rescue near the Hemenway Harbor Launch Ramp within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in search for missing veterinarian Shawn Frehner on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, about Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Red Rock Search & Rescue Mobile Command trailer is stationed near the Las Vegas Boat Harbor within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in search for missing veterinarian Shawn Frehner on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, about Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Authorities involved in the search for a missing Las Vegas veterinarian want to hear from anyone who was in the area of a popular boat launch on Sunday.

As the search for Shawn Frehner, an equine veterinarian under investigation for animal cruelty, continued at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, the National Park Service said it was seeking help from the public.

A source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the park service started its search around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and that volunteers were called in to assist on Monday morning.

The park service first said Monday that multiple agencies, including Red Rock Search &Rescue and the Metropolitan Police Department, were using aerial, marine, and ground personnel. As the search continued, few details were shared with the public, but a source has confirmed that the missing person is 56-year-old Frehner.

In a Wednesday email, the National Park Service encouraged those who were in the Hemenway Harbor Launch Ramp area on Sunday and have additional information about the missing person to call 888-653-0009. The email did not name the missing person.

“We appreciate the public’s support and the information received so far, which has aided our efforts,” it said, confirming that the search was still active.

‘We love and miss him’

News of the search emerged following a criminal complaint filed last week by Pahrump resident Shawna Gonzalez, alleging Frehner mistreated her horse. Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed to the Pahrump Valley Times that the Nye County Sheriff’s Office had received Gonzalez’s complaint of felony animal abuse and is investigating.

Gonzalez shared a social media post Saturday about her complaint, including video of the alleged incident, which was later recirculated by an animal rights group showing a man purported to be Frehner interacting with her horse named Big Red, and at one point kicking it in the jaw when it was on the ground.

On Wednesday, McGill said he had no updates regarding the search or investigation into Frehner.

Penny Walsh, a horse owner and friend of Frehner’s, said she prayed the veterinarian would return home safe. In spite of the allegations against Frehner, she described his work as “stellar” and “excellent.”

“He has always been there for my horses, myself, and my family,” Walsh said and became choked up. “And I know there are a lot of other people in Pahrump that will say the same thing. He has always done the right thing for our horses. We love and miss him.”

Walsh added that Frehner had worked with her horses for a decade. She shared a story about when one of her horses had to be euthanized due to illness. Walsh said that, to protect her other horses, Frehner offered to use his truck to block their view during the euthanization.

“He knew that if my horses watched him being put down, they would be very upset. He was compassionate like that,” Walsh said. “The community of Pahrump will be hurting for the lack of his services.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.