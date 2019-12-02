Missing woman, 80, last seen Saturday night in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating an 80-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Norrita Karels (Las Vegas police)

Norrita Karels was last seen wearing a blue jacket and brown pants near East Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard South at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said. She may need medical treatment.

Police said Karels is 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and brown hair. She weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.

