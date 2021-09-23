Missing woman from Washington state last seen in Las Vegas

Police said investigators do not believe that a missing Native American woman from northwest Washington state who was last seen in Las Vegas this month is “endangered.”

Reatha May Finkbonner (Lummi Nation Police)

Investigators do not believe that a missing Native American woman from northwest Washington state who was last seen in Las Vegas this month is “endangered,” police said Thursday.

Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, of Bellingham, Washington, was last seen in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 3, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. Two days prior, she was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on drug charges, court records show.

She was released from jail on her own recognizance on Sept. 2.

“The family has not provided information to say she’s endangered,” OcampoGomez said Thursday.

Finkbonner’s family has filed missing persons reports with Metro and the Lummi Nation Police Department, the Associated Press reported. Her family has tracked her multiple attempts to contact her fiance and friends, who she was with in Nevada, through Facebook Messenger on Sept. 3. The calls were missed.

Metro on Thursday denied a records request from the Review-Journal for Finkbonner’s missing persons report, citing an open investigation.

A mother of two, Finkbonner has brown eyes and brown or blond hair, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

The Associated Press reported that Finkbonner’s aunt, Nikki Finkbonner, said her family is “praying for our beloved Reatha May and that she returns safely.”

Nikki Finkbonner did not immediately return a request for comment from the Review-Journal on Thursday.

Court records list three co-defendants for Reatha Finkbonner, although prosecutors are not proceeding with charges against two of the co-defendants. The remaining co-defendant also lives in Washington state, according to online records.

Further information about Finkbonner’s arrest was not immediately available.

