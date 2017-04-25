Mitch Cobeaga, longtime Las Vegas attorney and Vietnam vet, dies at age 75

This is an undated file photo of Mitch Cobeaga, a prominent Las Vegas lawyer, who died early Monday, April 24, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

John Mitchell Cobeaga, a longtime Las Vegas attorney and Vietnam War veteran, died early Monday morning from complications related to a hip surgery he had last month, his family confirmed. He was 75.

Cobeaga, known to many as Mitch, died two days after his birthday. He argued civil and commercial cases in Las Vegas for decades, with an emphasis on aviation law, according to his law firm’s website.

“He was well known as being one of the best in the area,” his son, also named Mitch, said.

Attorney Rob Murdock said he had a commanding presence in the courtroom and fought hard, all while being a nice person. Cobeaga contributed to many of Nevada’s largest cases, including the one centered on the 1988 perchlorate explosion at the Pacific Engineering & Production Co. of Nevada plant in Henderson that killed two people, he said.

“If anything, I wish I could strive to do every day what Mitch preached,” Murdock said.

Cobeaga’s wife, Sylvia, said he will be remembered for his intelligence, sense of morality and the importance he put on family.

And he never took himself too seriously, she said.

“He could find humor in every situation,” Cobeaga’s son Paul said.

Cobeaga graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His love for the service was passed down to him by his father; the duo served as pilots during the Vietnam War. That desire for service was later passed down to three of his eight children, who also graduated from the academy.

But he was equally supportive of those who decided against the military.

“He was proud of all his kids no matter which path they took,” Mitch Cobeaga said.

Cobeaga was an avid golfer who played while he was in the academy. When mobility issues forced him off the links about four years ago, he redoubled his efforts to give back. His son said service was a big part of the last 10 to 15 years of his life.

“He did a lot of work just helping other people, mentoring lawyers, working with the veterans,” Paul Cobeaga said.

Murdock said Cobeaga had a hand in mentoring most lawyers in Southern Nevada at one point or another, and he thinks those contributions should be honored.

“Mitch should have a courtroom named after him,” Murdock said. “He really should.”

Cobeaga is survived by his wife, Sylvia; his sons, Mitchell and Paul Cobeaga; daughter Michelle Cobeaga Mundweil; stepdaughters Roni Wolff, Teresa Warmka and Stephanie Catmull; and stepson Joseph McCullough. He was predeceased by his first wife, Toni and his son John.

