MLB executive backs Red Rock Canyon trail clean-ups

Last weekend, the executive and his wife joined rangers to build a fence and add rocks to Willow Spring and La Madre Spring trails.

Jury awards $15M to family of man killed by ex-Bishop Gorman star in crash

New trail fencing was installed at the clean-up on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Friends of Red Rock Canyon)

Volunteers pose next to a newly minted sign showing that La Madre Spring trail was “adopted” by the Badain family. (Friends of Red Rock Canyon)

Marc Badain, right, helps install fencing at La Madre Spring Trail with Friends of Red Rock Canyon volunteer Todd Bishop on May 18, 2025. (Friends of Red Rock Canyon)

When it comes to keeping Red Rock Canyon beautiful, one Major League Baseball executive has stepped up to the plate.

Marc Badain, president of the Athletics, and his family are eager participants in the new Adopt-A-Trail program, where volunteers, rangers and community members host quarterly clean-ups at the Willow Spring and La Madre Spring trails. Badain was previously the president of the Raiders and oversaw the team’s relocation to Las Vegas.

The trail program is run by Friends of Red Rock Canyon, the philanthropic arm of the national conservation area that facilitates events that generate more than 20,000 volunteer hours every year.

On Sunday, Badain and other volunteers installed fencing and a boundary of rocks at La Madre Spring trail, a 3.6-mile trail of moderate difficulty located within the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The Willow Spring trail is considered an easier trail of 1.1 miles.

“Together with the BLM, Rangers, and our incredible volunteers, we’re excited about this meaningful partnership and look forward to all we’ll accomplish in the coming years,” Friends of Red Rock Canyon wrote in a Facebook post.

The conservation area is managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Anyone interested in participating in the Adopt-A-Trail program should reach out to the organization at christina@friendsredrock.org.

The Badain family’s next clean-up will take place between July and September.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.