Mobile home fire leaves one critically injured

One person was critically injured in a mobile home fire on Friday in eastern Las Vegas.

Clark County Fire Department spokeswoman Jennifer Wyatt said that at 12:20 p.m., firefighters were called to the home on the 2800 block of Mammoth Court, near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.

“The fire was reported by a passerby, stating, ‘Fire coming from the roof and smoke coming through the windows,’ ” Wyatt said.

Firefighters found the home engulfed in heavy smoke. They extinguished a fire inside and then found one person critically injured. The individual was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

