Local Las Vegas

Mobile library opens in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Updated May 5, 2023 - 8:01 am
Gov. Joe Lombardo, center, helps cut the ribbon for a new Las Vegas-Clark County Library Distri ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo, center, helps cut the ribbon for a new Las Vegas-Clark County Library District mobile library Friday, May 5, 2023, at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s a new place in central Las Vegas for people find something to read.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced Thursday that it has placed a new library kiosk at Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway.

Gov. Joe Lombardo and other officials took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for the mobile library.

“A lot of people have transportation inability. They don’t have the time ability” to visit a traditional library branch, Lombardo said. “And this brings it to them. It opens up the doors.”

The mobile library, which works like a vending machine, was installed in partnership with the mall and the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

“To see now that a kid can come in here and get a book and read … I don’t know what’s bigger than that,” said chamber president Peter Guzman. “I’m hoping to see thousands of these machines all over the United States. I’m hoping this thing can go viral.”

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

