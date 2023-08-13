99°F
Local Las Vegas

Moderate rain falls on much of the Las Vegas Valley

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2023 - 2:53 pm
 
Updated August 13, 2023 - 4:31 pm
Storm clouds hover above the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/ ...
Storm clouds hover above the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A few locations in Henderson received more than a quarter-inch of rain Sunday afternoon as lighter showers started to fill in across much of the Las Vegas Valley.

Gauges showed nearly a quarter-inch of rain fell near the 215 Beltway and Interstate 11 in Henderson while .39 of an inch fell near Major Avenue on Burkholder Boulevard.

Lighter showers were falling across the southern half of the valley before 4 p.m., National Weather Service radar showed.

Another moderate cell was dropping rain along Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Just over a half-inch fell near Apex by 4:05 p.m.

Rain cells were moving from the southeast to the northwest, likely to exit the valley by 5 p.m.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Willow Beach and Highway 93 near Lake Mead until 5:30 p.m. Heavy rain and winds over 40 mph were expected in the area, the weather service said.

Monday is expected to have mostly clear conditions, with a 20 percent chance of storms again in the valley on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

