84°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Mojave Max breaks record for latest emergence in 23-year history

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 12:42 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2023 - 12:54 pm
Mojave Max came out of his burrow at Springs Preserve on Friday, March 23. (Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Mojave Max at the Springs Preserve. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are warming up, but Mojave Max is still MIA.

Mojave Max, the mascot of the Clark County Desert Conservation Program, has broken his record for the latest emergence from his burrow in the emergence contest’s 23-year history.

The latest emergence time and day prior to this year was April 17, 2012, at 12:41 p.m.

Every year, Clark County School District students guess what time and day Max will emerge from his burrow after his brumation (hibernation for reptiles) at the Springs Preserve. His emergence for many Las Vegas residents symbolizes the beginning of spring in the Mojave Desert.

No one knows when Max will wake up from his winterlong slumber.

Max’s earliest emergence was on Valentine’s Day in 2005 at 11:55 a.m. Last year, Max emerged from his burrow on March 26 at 12:21 p.m.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
2
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
3
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
4
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
5
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
By / RJ

As of Thursday night, 34 people had died in Metro’s jurisdiction following a crash, according to police data. At least 11 of those were pedestrians struck by vehicles.

More stories for you
33 states have had their hottest overall years since 2010. What about Nevada?
33 states have had their hottest overall years since 2010. What about Nevada?
Ready for the 80s? Expect Easter weekend warmup in Las Vegas
Ready for the 80s? Expect Easter weekend warmup in Las Vegas
Las Vegas breaks April 11 record as heat returns
Las Vegas breaks April 11 record as heat returns
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold
‘Respect, protect and enjoy’: How Mojave Max became a conservation sensation
‘Respect, protect and enjoy’: How Mojave Max became a conservation sensation
84 high for Easter in Las Vegas before a brief climb into 90s
84 high for Easter in Las Vegas before a brief climb into 90s