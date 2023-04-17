Mojave Max breaks record for latest emergence in 23-year history

Mojave Max has not yet woken up from his winterslong sleep, but he will break the record for latest emergence in the emergence contest’s 23-year history.

Mojave Max at the Springs Preserve. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are warming up, but Mojave Max is still MIA.

Mojave Max, the mascot of the Clark County Desert Conservation Program, has broken his record for the latest emergence from his burrow in the emergence contest’s 23-year history.

The latest emergence time and day prior to this year was April 17, 2012, at 12:41 p.m.

Every year, Clark County School District students guess what time and day Max will emerge from his burrow after his brumation (hibernation for reptiles) at the Springs Preserve. His emergence for many Las Vegas residents symbolizes the beginning of spring in the Mojave Desert.

No one knows when Max will wake up from his winterlong slumber.

Hey @MojaveMax – where are you? You've slept long enough! People want to come to @SpringsPreserve and celebrate spring's arrival with you! If Mojave Max doesn't come out by 12:41pm today, 2023 will mark his latest emergence ever. #Vegas #VegasWeatherhttps://t.co/xohuRS2Jod pic.twitter.com/3VY8eXOJO8 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 17, 2023

Max’s earliest emergence was on Valentine’s Day in 2005 at 11:55 a.m. Last year, Max emerged from his burrow on March 26 at 12:21 p.m.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.