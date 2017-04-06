Mojave Max emerges from burrow marking spring in Southern Nevada

Max, a desert tortoise, has helped Clark County students learn about respecting and protecting the Mojave Desert’s ecosystem since 2000. (Southern Nevada Conservancy)

Mojave Max emerged from his burrow Wednesday, marking the unofficial start of spring in Southern Nevada.

Max, a desert tortoise, has helped Clark County students learn about respecting and protecting the Mojave Desert’s ecosystem since 2000, according to a statement from the county.

Every year students study desert weather, temperatures and conditions to estimate the date Max will emerge after his brumation, the reptilian version of hibernation.

Over 6,000 students entered this year’s competition, and entries are being tabulated.

Max emerged at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. The earliest time of year he has emerged was Feb. 15 in 2005, and the latest was April 17 in 2012, according to the county.

