Mojave Max emerges from his burrow, 2nd latest in history

Every year, school children guess when the desert tortoise will emerge from his burrow, marking the beginning of spring.

Mojave Max emerged from his burrow at the Springs Preserve on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 3:09 p.m. (Clark County Desert Conservation Program)

Mojave Max has finally emerged from his burrow.

The desert tortoise mascot for the Clark County Desert Conservation Program emerged Tuesday at 3:09 p.m. from his burrow at the Springs Preserve. It is his second-latest emergence in the contest’s history.

Every year, Clark County School District elementary school students guess when Max will emerge from his burrow for the spring. Desert tortoises undergo their own form of hibernation called brumation, where they sleep for most of the fall and all of winter until they emerge for the spring some time between March and May.

The student who wins the emergence contest gets a field trip with their entire class to the Springs Preserve and a pizza party. Over 4,100 guesses were received during this year’s emergence contest, according to the program.

A winner has not been announced yet.

“The Mojave Max education program has been a staple in our community for 24 years,” Marci Henson, director of the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability, said in a news release. “Each year thousands of Clark County elementary school students learn the importance of the threatened desert tortoise, why it is considered a keystone species, and the value of respecting and protecting our delicate desert ecosystem.”

Earlier in the afternoon on Tuesday, Max was seen moving closer to the entrance of his burrow to “get a better sense of the weather,” according to his Instagram.

Audrie Locke, public outreach coordinator for the program, told the Review-Journal earlier this month that Max was expected to emerge from his burrow earlier than last year, when he had his latest emergence in his emergence contest’s history.

Max spent the winter alone in a shallower burrow than the one he was in last winter, which Locke said allowed him to feel the ground’s warmth more easily and help him decide to come out sooner.