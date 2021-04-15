73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Mojave Max emerges from winter habitat, welcoming spring

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2021 - 1:30 pm
 
Mojave Max, the famous Southern Nevada desert tortoise, officially emerged from his Springs Pre ...
Mojave Max, the famous Southern Nevada desert tortoise, officially emerged from his Springs Preserve burrow on April 15. (Clark County)

Finally.

He took his sweet time, but Mojave Max finally emerged at 11:34 a.m. Thursday from his brumation, signaling the official start of spring in the Las Vegas Valley.

A Tuesday video from Mojave Max’s Twitter account showed him slowly beginning to emerge, but he later decided he wasn’t quite ready and headed back inside. On Thursday, though, he’d finally had enough of the long, dark winter and was ready to announce that it’s springtime.

This was the second-latest emergence. In 2008, it happened on April 14.

According to his official website, the latest Mojave Max has emerged is April 17, and that was in 2012. The earliest he has emerged is Feb. 14, in 2005. Last year, he came outside at 11:39 a.m. on April 1.

Students from kindergarten to fifth grade participate in an annual contest to guess when Max will emerge. The winner gets a laptop computer and wins a class field trip to Springs Preserve to see the desert tortoise in person. The winner also receives a yearlong family membership to Springs Preserve.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Home for sale offers peek into one of Las Vegas’ exclusive neighborhoods
Home for sale offers peek into one of Las Vegas’ exclusive neighborhoods
2
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
3
What it may cost to ride Vegas Loop to local hot spots
What it may cost to ride Vegas Loop to local hot spots
4
Locals rejoice over lifting of COVID restrictions
Locals rejoice over lifting of COVID restrictions
5
Jon Gruden revives Chucky persona in new Skechers ad
Jon Gruden revives Chucky persona in new Skechers ad
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST