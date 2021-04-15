Mojave Max emerges from winter habitat, welcoming spring

He took his sweet time, but Mojave Max finally emerged Thursday from his brumation, signaling the official start of spring in the Las Vegas Valley.

He took his sweet time, but Mojave Max finally emerged at 11:34 a.m. Thursday from his brumation, signaling the official start of spring in the Las Vegas Valley.

A Tuesday video from Mojave Max’s Twitter account showed him slowly beginning to emerge, but he later decided he wasn’t quite ready and headed back inside. On Thursday, though, he’d finally had enough of the long, dark winter and was ready to announce that it’s springtime.

This was the second-latest emergence. In 2008, it happened on April 14.

According to his official website, the latest Mojave Max has emerged is April 17, and that was in 2012. The earliest he has emerged is Feb. 14, in 2005. Last year, he came outside at 11:39 a.m. on April 1.

Students from kindergarten to fifth grade participate in an annual contest to guess when Max will emerge. The winner gets a laptop computer and wins a class field trip to Springs Preserve to see the desert tortoise in person. The winner also receives a yearlong family membership to Springs Preserve.

