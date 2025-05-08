87°F
Mojave Max exits burrow in his latest emergence ever

Mojave Max eats a flower at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
Mojave Max eats a flower at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2025 - 4:17 pm
 
Updated May 8, 2025 - 4:17 pm

Spring is finally here in Las Vegas.

Mojave Max has finally emerged and broken his record for the latest emergence in the 25-year history of the Mojave Max Emergence Contest.

Max, the desert tortoise mascot of the Clark County Desert Conservation Program and Southern Nevada’s weather prognosticator, emerged from his burrow on Thursday at 2:09 p.m.

Max’s emergence for many Las Vegas residents marks the beginning of spring in the Mojave Desert.

This year, Max went into brumation — hibernation for reptiles — with two other tortoises in a deep burrow, according to his Instagram account.

Max’s Instagram account said windy and cold weather conditions led to Max staying inside longer than in past years.

These were similar conditions to 2023, the last time he broke his previous brumation record set in 2012 and emerged on April 24 at 3:40 p.m. after going into a deep burrow for brumation with two female tortoises.

Last year, Max had his second-latest emergence in contest history when he came out of his burrow on April 23 at 3:09 p.m.

Every year, Clark County School District students participate in a contest to guess when Max will emerge from his burrow at the Springs Preserve. The winner of the contest receives a field trip to the preserve to meet Max.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

