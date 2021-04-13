72°F
Local Las Vegas

Mojave Max nears record for latest emergence from burrow

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2021 - 9:22 am
 
Mojave Max, the famous Southern Nevada desert tortoise, emerged from his Springs Preserve burro ...
Mojave Max, the famous Southern Nevada desert tortoise, emerged from his Springs Preserve burrow on March 30 in 2019. He is still waiting to make his 2021 appearance. (Clark County)

The weather might be getting warmer, but there’s only one way to know that spring is officially here: the emergence of Mojave Max.

And he’s not quite ready yet.

Mojave Max said Monday on Twitter that he was still brumating.

“There have only been 3 other times on record that I have emerged after April 12!” the desert tortoise wrote.

Though Mojave Max has had a Twitter account since 2009, and now has more than 2,800 followers, it was unclear how he managed to tweet while dormant in his burrow at Springs Preserve.

According to his official website, the latest Mojave Max has emerged is April 17, and that was in 2012. The earliest he’s emerged is Feb. 14, in 2005. Last year, he came outside at 11:39 a.m. on April 1.

Students from kindergarten to fifth grade participate in an annual contest to guess when Max will emerge. The winner gets a laptop computer and wins a class field trip to Springs Preserve to see the tortoise in person. The winner also receives a yearlong family membership to Springs Preserve.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

