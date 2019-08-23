Moped driver injured in crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley

A moped driver was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after a crash near Russell and Pecos roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A moped driver was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after a crash in the southeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. after a moped and another vehicle crashed near Russell and Pecos roads, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis said.

Pecos was closed in both directions near the crash on Thursday night. Phenis advised drivers to avoid the area.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor, Phenis said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.