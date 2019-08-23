Moped driver killed in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash

A moped driver was killed Thursday night after a crash near Russell and Pecos roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A moped driver died Thursday night after a crash in the southeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. after a moped and another vehicle crashed near Russell and Pecos roads, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis said.

A preliminary accident report said a 2019 Honda Insight was exiting a private driveway eastbound across the southbound travel lanes on South Pecos and making a left turn to go north. The motorcycle overturned in the roadway and slid into the Honda.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor, Phenis said.

The incident was the 66th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2019.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.