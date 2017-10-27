ad-fullscreen
Moped rider critically injured in central Las Vegas crash

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2017 - 9:42 pm
 

A critical injury crash involving a moped and a vehicle occurred Thursday evening in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Metro responded about 5:10 p.m. to the 3300 block of Oneida Way, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, on reports of the crash.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. P. Cervantes said the crash involved a moped amd a vehicle. The moped rider was in critical condition, she said.

Metro’s fatal traffic unit was responding due to the extent of the rider’s injuries, she said.

Cervantes said road closures occurred in the area while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

