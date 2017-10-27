Moped rider critically injured in central Las Vegas crash

A critical injury crash involving a moped and a vehicle occurred Thursday evening in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Metro responded about 5:10 p.m. to the 3300 block of Oneida Way, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, on reports of the crash.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. P. Cervantes said the crash involved a moped amd a vehicle. The moped rider was in critical condition, she said.

Metro’s fatal traffic unit was responding due to the extent of the rider’s injuries, she said.

Cervantes said road closures occurred in the area while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

