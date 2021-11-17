Moped rider dies in Las Vegas crash

One person was killed in a moped crash on Tuesday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a moped crash in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:39 p.m. to the intersection of East Fremont Street and East Oakey Boulevard after a report of an injury crash, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

The crash involved a vehicle and a moped, Gordon said, and the moped rider died at the scene.

The rider is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their family is notified.

