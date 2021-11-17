58°F
Moped rider dies in Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2021 - 10:13 pm
 
One person was killed in a moped crash in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:39 p.m. to the intersection of East Fremont Street and East Oakey Boulevard after a report of an injury crash, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

The crash involved a vehicle and a moped, Gordon said, and the moped rider died at the scene.

The rider is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

