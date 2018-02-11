Moped rider hurt in crash with garbage truck in Las Vegas

A moped rider drove into the back of a garbage truck Saturday afternoon in the southeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

A moped rider drove into the back of a garbage truck Saturday afternoon in the southeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 2:50 p.m. near Boulder Highway and Russell Road, according to police dispatch records.

The rider was hospitalized with “very serious” injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

Southbound Boulder Highway was closed near the intersection, the Regional Transportation Commission posted on social media.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Boulder Highway and Russell Road, Las Vegas