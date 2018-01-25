Moped rider killed in crash with truck in Las Vegas ID’d

A man who was killed after his moped collided with a box truck in the central Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas resident Michael Edward Sepesy, 66, was riding his moped across Valley View Boulevard, north of Alta Drive, when he hit the side of a box truck, investigators said.

The impact threw Sepesy to the ground and he died at the scene, Las Vegas police said.

Sepesy’s death marks the second traffic-related fatality the Metropolitan Police Department has investigated this year.