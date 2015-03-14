Moped rider sustains minor injuries in patrol car crash

A crash involving a marked Las Vegas police car and a moped resulted in minor injuries to the moped driver Saturday, according to police.

Metro is investigating a west valley crash involving a marked police car and a moped Saturday morning. (Courtesy Chris Gullett)

A Metro police car driven by a uniformed officer struck the rear of a moped, causing it to lose control and overturn near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Rainbow Boulevard about 7:43 a.m., according to police.

The moped driver, 50-year-old Anthony Amora, was transported to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, according to Metro Lt. George Warner. He was released by early Saturday afternoon.

A prisoner being transported in the patrol car also claimed to be injured and was also transported to UMC for evaluation. The prisoner remained in police custody.

The name of the officer and of the prisoner will be released later, police said.

The crash resulted in the brief closure of multiple lanes at the intersection of Warm Springs and Rainbow Saturday. All lanes had been reopened by noon.

Review-Journal assistant online director Greg Haas and writer Kimberly De La Cruz contributed to this report.Contact Chris Kudialis at ckudialis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0283. Find him on Twitter: @kudialisrj.