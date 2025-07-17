‘Morale killer’: Las Vegas police union uses moving billboard to slam captain

The union representing Metropolitan Police Department officers singled out a captain whom they described as a “morale killer” in a traveling billboard.

The message, which was paid for by the Las Vegas Police Protective Association and appeared on a box truck with video screens on all sides, featured the union’s logo along with statements critical of Capt. Landon Reyes, who according to a social media post was promoted in March to lead Metro’s south central area command.

Multiple statements about Reyes could be seen on different sides of the truck, including “Do not support LVMPD’s CAPTAIN REYES,” and another that showed an image of Reyes’ face and “morale killer.”

Attempts to reach Reyes were unsuccessful. Metro’s public information office did not respond to a request for comment, or to an inquiry asking how many internal complaints had been filed against Reyes over the last two years.

Steve Grammas, president of the police union, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the union has heard “numerous complaints” about how Reyes treats officers and supervisors at his station, and that the union was considering running the messages again at a later date. According to Grammas, the moving billboard was ordered to travel around the south central area command substation, which is located at the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road.

“Our hope is for a change in how Captain Reyes leads his area command and how he treats all of his subordinates,” Grammas said in a text message. He added that no grievance had been filed with Metro, as such complaints “are related to discipline or contract violation issues.”

Troyce Krumme, chairman of the Las Vegas Metro Police Managers and Supervisors Association, said Reyes was not a member of his union, and declined to comment on the billboard.

It’s not the first time the union has used advertising to get a point across, Grammas said. Several years ago, the union purchased 13 billboards along Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95, an area near Metro’s headquarters, over an issue with the department.

In 2024, the union also took out billboards railing against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and a league-wide rule requiring officers staffing games at Allegiant Stadium to provide their biometric data. Grammas previously told the Review-Journal he worried that the data — especially credential photographs — could be used by “anti-cop” advocates to target and harass officers.

