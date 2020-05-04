More than 1,000 students thank teachers with a parade

Teachers and staff at Legacy Traditional School’s southwest campus were treated to a parade Monday.

Legacy Traditional School Southwest second grader Arianna Tapia during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legacy Traditional School Southwest first grader Jules Dorsett, 7, cries upon seeing her teacher, Mrs. Jennifer Lloyd, during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legacy Traditional School Southwest kindergartner Aubree Van Dyke, 5, makes a heart shape for her teachers during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legacy Traditional School Southwest first grader Cameron Harper, 7, waves at his teachers during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A decorated car during the Legacy Traditional School Southwest appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legacy Traditional School Southwest first grader Madison Deutsch, 7, waves at her teachers during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legacy Traditional School Southwest specialists Regina Lingenfelter, computer, Michelle Tousignant, music, and Karlee Atkinson-Divich, library, wave at students during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legacy Traditional School Southwest students, from left, Simou Gora, Shyanne Carvalaho and Lamese Gora during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legacy Traditional School Southwest kindergartner Josiah Smith, 6, and her father Joe Smith during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legacy Traditional School Southwest second grader Diesel Gillihan and his sister kindergartner Lennox Gillihan during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legacy Traditional School Southwest fifth grader Skyler Milner, 11, during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. Taking a photo at left is fourth grade teacher Tiffany Aab. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legacy Traditional School Southwest art teacher Danielle Skerritt-Seskin waves at students during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legacy Traditional School Southwest students during an appreciation parade at the public charter school in Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Parade for teachers

Students at the Legacy Traditional School’s southwest campus showed their teachers how much they are missed with a parade Monday.

About 500 cars rolled by teachers and school staff in the public charter school’s parking lot at 7077 W. Wigwam Ave. The morning event gave kindergartners through eighth graders one last chance to see their teachers before the school year ends.

More than 1,000 students from all grade levels rode in vehicles decorated with balloons, flags and signs, some of which read “Thank You,” “We Miss You” and “We Love You.” Teachers, lined up by grade level, also waved and held signs of their own for students and parents.

The appreciation parade was hosted by the school’s parent volunteer group.

Food bank receives donation

Three Square food bank recently received a $25,000 donation from the James M. Cox Foundation. The funds will support the nonprofit’s efforts to feed local families during the pandemic. The foundation is the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications and Cox Automotive.

The District goes blue

The District has joined the #LightItBlue movement to show support to first responders and health care workers. The movement features well-known landmarks and buildings nationwide that are illuminated to honor those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

The shopping center at 2240 Village Walk Drive in Henderson began lighting palm trees in blue Wednesday and plans to continue through May. The trees located along The District’s Main Street are lighted daily starting at dusk.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.