101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

More than 11K Las Vegas Valley residents lose power Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2023 - 5:55 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2023 - 6:14 pm
NV Energy headquarters in Las Vegas. (FIle/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NV Energy headquarters in Las Vegas. (FIle/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 11,000 people in Clark County dealt with power outages for over two hours Sunday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

Thousands of residents in parts of Henderson and Las Vegas lost power just before 3 p.m. Sunday when multiple outages occurred at once.

A total of 7,373 NV Energy customers lost power in Las Vegas in the 89120, 89121 and 89122 ZIP codes, 3,748 customers lost power in the 89011 and 89014 ZIP codes in Henderson as of 5:15 p.m., according to the company’s website. Nine more NV Energy customers in other ZIP codes in the valley also lost power.

NV Energy restored power at around 5:35 p.m., according to company spokesperson Katie Nannini. The company was still investigating the cause, she said Sunday afternoon.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
6 victims identified in plane from Las Vegas crash in California
6 victims identified in plane from Las Vegas crash in California
2
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
3
Trump slams DeSantis, talks 2024 election at Las Vegas event
Trump slams DeSantis, talks 2024 election at Las Vegas event
4
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
5
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Coroner: 26-year-old Las Vegas resident killed in Tides fire
Coroner: 26-year-old Las Vegas resident killed in Tides fire
Popular valley barbecue spot ‘total loss’ in fire, owner says
Popular valley barbecue spot ‘total loss’ in fire, owner says
2 injured in northwest valley house fire
2 injured in northwest valley house fire
Moped rider dies in North Las Vegas crash
Moped rider dies in North Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist dies on Lee Canyon Road
Motorcyclist dies on Lee Canyon Road
These Las Vegas neighborhoods saw the most illegal fireworks in 2023
These Las Vegas neighborhoods saw the most illegal fireworks in 2023