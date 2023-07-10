More than 11K Las Vegas Valley residents lose power Sunday

Over 11,000 customers lost power in Henderson and Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, according to NV Energry.

NV Energy headquarters in Las Vegas. (FIle/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 11,000 people in Clark County dealt with power outages for over two hours Sunday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

Thousands of residents in parts of Henderson and Las Vegas lost power just before 3 p.m. Sunday when multiple outages occurred at once.

A total of 7,373 NV Energy customers lost power in Las Vegas in the 89120, 89121 and 89122 ZIP codes, 3,748 customers lost power in the 89011 and 89014 ZIP codes in Henderson as of 5:15 p.m., according to the company’s website. Nine more NV Energy customers in other ZIP codes in the valley also lost power.

NV Energy restored power at around 5:35 p.m., according to company spokesperson Katie Nannini. The company was still investigating the cause, she said Sunday afternoon.

