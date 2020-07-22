More than 270 in west valley lose power after fire damages pole

More than 270 NV Energy customers were without power Wednesday afternoon after a fire damaged a power pole near Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire crews were called about 1:20 p.m. to the fire on the 5800 block of Churchill Street, near Jones and U.S. Highway 95. The fire was in a one-story home’s backyard and affected a shed, the outside of a neighboring house and a power pole, the fire department said.

The fire has been put out, according to a tweet from the department posted about 3:40 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.

According to NV Energy’s website, about 273 customers were without power in the area because of the fire as of 3:45 p.m.

The power pole was damaged enough that it needs to be replaced, the fire department said. The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage, and the cause remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.

