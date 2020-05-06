More than 350 tested for coronavirus at The Orleans

University Medical Center and Clark County launched the testing initiative Tuesday by appointment only for people with or without symptoms of COVID-19.

More than 350 drive-thru coronavirus tests were completed Tuesday at The Orleans, and hundreds more have been scheduled for Wednesday.

There were 357 tests administered by Tuesday afternoon, according University Medical Center spokesman Scott Krebs. The hospital and Clark County launched the testing initiative Tuesday by appointment only for people with or without symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials are still accepting appointments for Wednesday. The station has the capacity to schedule up to 480 tests, according to Krebs.

The Nevada National Guard was guiding traffic in and out of The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., on Tuesday, and the flow of people was steady. Officials have said that testing could be expanded to more sites in the near future.

Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling said in an email that operations went smoothly, adding that there was a slight backup of traffic in the morning. The testing process took about 10 minutes per person.

To schedule an appointment, visit umcsn.com. Those with appointments should arrive just 15 minutes early to avoid traffic backups. Testing will occur on the first floor of the resort’s parking garage off Cameron Street.

