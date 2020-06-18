Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in Las Vegas Valley

Mosquitoes with the West Nile virus have made their first appearance of the summer in Clark County.

Vivek Raman, an environmental health supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District, shows a mosquito at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas, Aug. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mosquitoes with the West Nile virus have made their first appearance of the summer in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The first mosquitoes to test positive were trapped in the 89120 ZIP code, which is in the southeast Las Vegas Valley near Sunset Park.

People can become infected with the virus by being bitten by an infected mosquito. Last season, the health district reported 34 neuroinvasive cases, meaning the virus infected a person’s nervous system, which can often result in serious complications. The district also reported two deaths and nine non-neuroinvasive cases.

Health district officials reminded the public to protest themselves during the summer against mosquitoes, which can also spread St. Louis Encephalitis, Western Equine Encephalitis and Zika.

“We realize people may be spending more time at home and outdoors in response to the ongoing pandemic,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer for the health district. “People can still enjoy outdoor activities as long as they take the same precautions against mosquitoes that we urge each year.”

The district recommends that community members take the following steps to “Fight the Bite”:

—Eliminate standing water around your home, including noncirculating ponds, “green” swimming pools, and accumulated sprinkler runoff, which support mosquito breeding. Tip and toss planters, buckets, tires, and items where water may accumulate.

—Prevent mosquito bites by using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), or 2-undecanone. Wear pants and long-sleeved shirts to reduce mosquito exposure when outdoors.

—Report mosquito activity to the Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program at (702) 759-1633.

