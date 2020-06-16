Most city pools reopen to public

The city of Las Vegas welcomed people back to most city pools on Monday.

Swimmers await a bucket of water to fall from the water park at Garside Pool in Las Vegas, Monday, June 15, 2020. Monday was the first day most public pools opened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Terry Sharp, from left, plays with Zarah Mitchell, 3, and MitchellÕs brother Tristyn Kasoga, 10, at Garside Pool in Las Vegas, Monday, June 15, 2020. Monday was the first day most public pools opened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Zhasani Myers plays with her daughter Zarah Mitchell, 3, at Garside Pool in Las Vegas, Monday, June 15, 2020. Monday was the first day most public pools opened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Allison Goheen, left, watches her son Lucas Goheen, 2, jump in the pool next to his sister Ireland Goheen, 14, at Garside Pool in Las Vegas, Monday, June 15, 2020. Monday was the first day most public pools opened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Zhasani Myers plays with her daughter Zarah Mitchell, 3, at Garside Pool in Las Vegas, Monday, June 15, 2020. Monday was the first day most public pools opened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Terry Sharp plays with Zarah Mitchell, 3, at Garside Pool in Las Vegas, Monday, June 15, 2020. Monday was the first day most public pools opened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Siblings Lucas Goheen, 2, left, and Riley Goheen, 5, right, on the water slide at Garside Pool in Las Vegas, Monday, June 15, 2020. Monday was the first day most public pools opened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Lucas Goheen, 2, center, plays with his sister Ireland Goheen, 14, at Garside Pool in Las Vegas, Monday, June 15, 2020. Monday was the first day most public pools opened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Facilities will follow social distancing and other safety guidelines provided by the Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office.

Locker rooms are closed and all guests should arrive in appropriate swimming attire. Guests will have their temperature checked before being admitted.

Guests will need to arrive at the start of a two-hour open swim period and only 50 guests will be allowed at a time. Open swim hours vary by location.

— Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Freedom Park, 899 N. Pecos Road, Monday-Friday, 5 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 12, 2 and 4 p.m.

— Doolittle Pool, 1950 N. J St., Monday-Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m.; closed Sunday.

— Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Monday-Friday, 5 and 7 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 12, 2 and 4 p.m.

— Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, Monday-Friday, 8 and 10 a.m., 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday 12, 2 and 4 p.m.; closed Sunday.

— Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Monday-Friday, 12, 2 and 7:15 p.m.; Saturday 12, 2 and 4 p.m.; closed Sunday.

— Chuck Minker Sports Complex will reopen Tuesday. Daily fees for all city pools are $2 for kids ages 4 to 17 and adults 50 and older and $3 for adults ages 18 to 49.