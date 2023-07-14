‘Most giving person’: Casino dealer killed in fiery crash remembered

Tinh Sequeira. (Courtesy of Bob Sequeira)

Tinh Sequeira and her dog, Coda. (Courtesy of Bob Sequeira)

Tinh Sequeira and her husband Bob Sequeira. (Courtesy of Bob Sequeira)

Longtime Las Vegas residents Bob and Tinh Sequeira enjoyed the simple pleasures of more than 40 years of marriage.

Bob would say goodbye to his wife every day before she left for work.

But last Wednesday, when Tinh, 72, left their central Las Vegas home at 6:30 p.m. for her overnight shift as a dealer at nearby Palace Station, where she had worked for the last 13 years.

Six minutes later, her 2005 Buick LeSabre was struck by a speeding 2013 Dodge Charger, which police later said was driven by 22-year-old Defon Muirente.

Sequeira’s Buick caught fire in the crash and she was taken to University Medical Center, where she died from blunt force and thermal injuries, according to the coroner.

“She and I were together for 48 years and I am so grateful I was able to spend that time with her,” Bob Sequeira said Wednesday.

Muirente faces charges of reckless driving resulting death, driving without a license and operating a vehicle with expired registration.

Police said the Dodge was going north on Rancho toward the intersection with Glen Heather Way. Tinh Sequeira was making a left turn from Glen Heather onto Rancho when the crash occurred.

According to his arrest report, Muirente was driving 64 mph in a 35 mph zone just before the crash.

Muirente is next due in court on Aug. 10. He has not been formally charged and has been out of custody since posting bond.

‘No, that can’t be”

“She was the most giving person I’ve ever met,” Bob Sequeira said. “She would make sure that everything and everybody around her was taken care of and happy before she cared about herself.”

A week after the fatal crash, Bob recounted his and Tinh’s routine that night. Tinh put her phone on the kitchen counter, the couple hugged and said “I love you” as Bob gave his wife a kiss goodbye. Her phone alarm went off, signaling it was time to leave for work and Bob walked her to her car with their Pomeranian, Coda, in his arms to see Tinh off.

He didn’t know anything was wrong until he realized Tinh hadn’t called him on her first work break. He went out to check the mail and noticed a large police presence down the street.

He walked toward the scene and his heart sank when he saw the back of his wife’s car in the wreck.

“Oh my god, no, that can’t be,” Sequeira recalled thinking.

Six hours after the crash, Sequeira was finally told that his wife had died.

Love through food

Bob and Tinh met on a blind date in Tuscon in 1976. Tinh was born in Vietnam and moved to the United States two years prior. Bob was in the military at the time. The couple married in 1979.

“The more I got to know her, the more I just started to love her more and more,” Sequeira said.

They lived in Tuscon until moving to Las Vegas in 1990, where they’ve been ever since.

Tinh had two children, Lynda Granger and Hume Thompson, from a previous marriage and the couple had their son Robert Sequeira together. They were also the parents to three dogs.

Tinh’s three children said cooking was an embodiment of her love.

When Robert Sequeira moved to Denver, Tinh brought a suitcase full of authentic Vietnamese cuisine, including dumplings, egg rolls and soups to fill up her son’s freezer.

“It was just a good way to bond with each other,” he said of food’s significance to their family.

Tinh’s homemade Vietnamese spicy beef soup Bún bò Huế was a favorite comfort food for Granger, her daughter.

Tinh would make the dish when Granger visited so she could take a piece of home back with her.

“She wanted everyone to be comfortable and well fed … You could taste how much she loved to feed you,” Thompson said in a text message.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.